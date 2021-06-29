Hernando officer fires shot at female suspect

HERNANDO, Miss. — A Hernando Police officer fired a shot at a suspect as officers responded to a call Tuesday in the Nesbit area, police said.

No one was hit, but the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

Police said it happened as officers responded to a home invasion call on Dogwood Hollow at 11:40 a.m. Once on the scene, one of the officers fired a shot at a female suspect. The suspect then ran off and was found and arrested about a half hour later.

Police have not said whether that person would be charged. They also have not said why the officer opened fire.

