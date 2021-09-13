Helena-West Helena police charge man, find stash of weapons after standoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is in jail following a 14-hour standoff with police over the weekend.

Timothy McNeely of Helena-West Helena is charged with aggravated assault on law officers and endangering the welfare of minors.

Police say he was inside his house with his two children — ages seven and nine — and refused to come out.

They say he would occasionally fire shots through the front door at police officers before he finally surrendered.

Police found a stash of weapons, mostly guns, ammo and a bulletproof vest in the house.

The children were turned over to their grandmother and were not hurt.

