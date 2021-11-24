HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark.– While you’re making your plans for Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast, many will be relying on the generosity of strangers and that’s important in small communities like Helena-West Helena Arkansas.

JC Moore is a 25-year-old Helena-West Helena man with an ambitious holiday goal.

“Tomorrow I’m going to be having Thanksgiving for the community,” he said.

Moore spent Wednesday setting up at ExSalonce Barber Salon where he plans on feeding close to 100 people on Thanksgiving.

He said he paid for all the fixins’ and is putting on the meal to bring a positive message to this Arkansas Delta city.

“Get everybody in the community together for a good cause…instead of a bad cause,” he said. “I’m gonna have dressing, a lot of BBQ chicken, macaroni, greens, sweet potato pie.”

This is the first time he’s put on a Thanksgiving dinner but JC is well know for his annual “Cease Fire” anti-crime rallies.

It’s his desire to do good for others at such a young age that impresses people at every level and will leave people with full bellies and a different out look on life. It’s what pastor and assistant to the Helena-West Helena mayor Jarvis Smith says the community needs.

“Those people will remember it for a lifetime. It creates a different type…quote-unquote…”vibe” in the community,” he said.

That Thanksgiving “vibe” will also be shared by Pastor Steve Cannon of Still Standing International Ministry.

He plans on bringing some of the youth he mentor’s to JC Moore’s “Thanks a Lot” dinner but also plans on sharing his own family’s leftovers with the less fortunate.

“I have me some “to go” plates and I go out into the community and look for poor folks standing on the street that might didn’t have nothing to eat that day and I give it all to them,” Pastor Cannon said.

The “Thanks A Lot” holiday dinner will be held on Thanksgiving at Exsolonce Barber Salon on North Sebastian Street from noon to 4 p.m.