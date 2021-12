MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planter’s Gin in South Memphis was reportedly shut down by the health department on Wednesday.

A sign was posted outside of the company that said “this building must not be occupied as a commercial establishment until permission is granted by the health department.”

Sign posted outside Planter’s Gin

The sign also read that the plant was shut down due to violations of ordinance including no permit and pollution.

WREG will update this page when we have more information.