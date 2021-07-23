Harris backs pick for county health director after commissioner says panel did not endorse her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days ahead of an approval vote, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is doubling down on his pick for health director.

Over the past few days, he’s been sharing video of people vouching for the character of Dr. Michelle Taylor, who’s now facing some headwinds.

According to Commissioner Mark Billingsley, an interview panel never endorsed Dr. Taylor, and did not recommend her for the job.

Commissioner Mark Billingsley released a statement criticizing Mayor Harris, saying he “did not reflect the recommendation from the interview panel.”

The mayor told commissioners on Wednesday that the panel had chosen Taylor as “the strongest candidate.”

Billingsley says Harris misrepresented the opinion of his advisors.

He says citizens deserve experienced and proven leadership that has the ability to manage a $100 million dollar budget and 700 employees in the midst of a pandemic.

Thursday, the county’s Black Caucus threw its weight behind Dr. Taylor, saying “the leak of an internal HR memo was highly unprofessional, and purposely released to call into question the leadership of Mayor Harris.”

The group says Taylor is caught in the middle of a political play, and it calls the racial undertones “reprehensible.”

“Dr. Taylor managed medical teams for the United States Office of the Air National Guard Surgeon General. Her experience as a manager of teams and her intelligence is without question,” stated a press release from the Black Caucus.

Commissioners are expected to vote on Taylor’s nomination Monday.

The previous health department director Dr. Alisa Haushalter, resigned earlier this year after problems with the county’s distribution of COVID vaccines came to light.