MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzles announced in a press release on Saturday that beginning on November 24, fans will no longer be asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination.

FedexForum Arena Policy Updates



In a similar press release, the University of Memphis Tigers announced they will no longer be requiring negative COVID-19 tests or proof of vaccination. This policy will take effect on December 10.



According to the Grizzlies, this policy will be re-evaluated on or before January 7, 2022. Fans who sit within 15 feet of the court at Grizzlies games will still be subject to additional NBA guidelines.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, masks will be highly encouraged, but not required for adults or children at both sporting events.



Employees and staff working at FedexForum will continue to wear masks until further notice.