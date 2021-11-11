MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Tate Reeves has announced Mississippi’s State of Emergency will end in a little over a week.

Reeves announced Thursday that the State of Emergency will end November 20 at 11:59 p.m.

“With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it is time to end the State of Emergency in Mississippi,” Reeves said.

Mississippi is currently reporting 507,775 cases of COVID and 10,182 deaths. The state reported new 299 cases and four new deaths Tuesday. According to the state health department, more than 1.38 million people have been fully vaccinated.