MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that he is sending 50 National Guard soldiers “to the U.S. Southern Border in early 2022 to curb a surging drug crisis”.



In a press release sent by the Governor’s office, it said the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized over 200,000 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamines in 2021.





Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction