‘Arkansas Angel’ presents $91,000 donation to Le Bonheur

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is that time of year again, WREG’s Jim Jaggers is on his bike already this morning raising money to help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Jim and his crew traveled through Arkansas this morning, and there was excitement in the air with our first donation of the day, from Colt, Arkansas.

“Arkansas Angel” Steve Roberts presented Jim with a check for almost $91,000 and said he had more donations coming in from across northeastern Arkansas. Some of that was money was raised by selling peaches.

It is very easy to donate to Go Jim Go this yea! You can make your donation by calling, texting or going online.
 
Help the children of the mid-south and support Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital right now at this page.

Text “GOJIMGO” to 41444, call 866-350-WELL or visit us online at GOJIMGO3.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Texas abortion bill draws protesters and supporters to state Capitol — either to praise it or stop it

Go Jim Go $91k donation

Gabby Petito's social media trail

Petito/Laundrie full bodycam footage

Memphis nears 90 interstate shootings, surpassing last year's record

Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for fiance Brian Laundrie

More News