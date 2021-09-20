‘Arkansas Angel’ presents $91,000 donation to Le Bonheur

It is that time of year again, WREG’s Jim Jaggers is on his bike already this morning raising money to help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.



Jim and his crew traveled through Arkansas this morning, and there was excitement in the air with our first donation of the day, from Colt, Arkansas.

“Arkansas Angel” Steve Roberts presented Jim with a check for almost $91,000 and said he had more donations coming in from across northeastern Arkansas. Some of that was money was raised by selling peaches.



It is very easy to donate to Go Jim Go this yea! You can make your donation by calling, texting or going online.



Help the children of the mid-south and support Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital right now at this page.



Text “GOJIMGO” to 41444, call 866-350-WELL or visit us online at GOJIMGO3.org