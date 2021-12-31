MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Municipal School District reportedly announced that students will be required to wear face coverings following students’ return to class.

According to the Daily Memphian, the board of education called a meeting on New Year’s Eve to discuss safety protocols. The board approved the face covering requirement in a 4-1 vote.

During the meeting, board members said they prefer classes to be taught in-person, and the face covering requirement will help allow that.

Germantown district’s staff will return on Jan. 3, and students will return Jan. 4. GMSD also said that all visitors must wear face coverings on the district’s campuses.