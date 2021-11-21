MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department posted a message on their Facebook page November 21 alerting people about a number of scam calls they’ve received recently where someone claims to be working with the department.

According to Germantown PD, someone is identifying themselves as a member of their department is contacting individuals. Germantown PD said they are making false claims about warrants and subpoenas.



Police would like to remind people that if you do receive one of these calls, you can verify the authenticity of the caller by checking with the Germantown Police Department at 901-754-7222 or check their website for additional phone numbers.