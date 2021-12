Below is a series of images submitted by viewers and WREG staff after the storm damage on Dec 10.





Images from Monette, Arkansas (Courtesy of WREG’s Bria Jones)

Images from Monette, Arkansas (Courtesy of WREG’s Bria Jones)

Images from Monette, Arkansas (Courtesy of WREG’s Bria Jones)

Images from Monette, Arkansas (Courtesy of WREG’s Bria Jones)