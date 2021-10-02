MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral for Olivia King, the woman killed in the mass shooting at the Collierville Kroger, was held Saturday morning.

King and 14 others were shot at the Kroger on Byhalia Road Thursday, September 23. The accused gunman, who police have identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang, took his own life on the scene.

King was a widow and a mother to three adult sons. She leaves behind five grandchildren.

King was a regular parishioner at the Catholic Church of the Incarnation in Collierville. Church leader Jenny Fehrenbacher describes King as a faithful member who always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone.

“She just was a happy person. And she just was a joy to know,” Fehrenbacher said.