MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A funeral service for James Wilson, Jr., one of the Orange Mound postal shooting victims, was announced Tuesday.

This comes a week after three people were killed after a postal worker shot two other employees at a sorting facility in Memphis before turning the gun on himself.

Born August 14, 1974, James Edward Wilson Jr. was the son of James Wilson and Cecelia Wooley Wilson. He was the husband of Tiffani Harris Wilson. He was employed by United States Postal Services.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Tiffani Harris Wilson, parents James Wilson and Cecelia Wooley Wilson, daughters, Anna Wright and Cortni Holloway, sisters, Dr. Michelle Viola Wilson and Felicia Elisa Wilson and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church at 1355 Vollintine Ave. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 23rd at 1 p.m. at City Church on 8200 Macon Road. Internment will follow the service at Mason Cemetery at 595 Sinai Drive in Braden TN.