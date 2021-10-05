MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is grieving after learning their loved one was killed allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

According to Memphis police, 26-year-old Shaniece Moore was shot to death in a car outside her home on Madeline Circle in Frayser late Sunday night.

MPD says witnesses saw a man, who was later identified as her live-in boyfriend Cornelius Williams, follow Moore with a gun and shoot her in the chest. Court documents say witnesses claimed the two were arguing earlier in the day.

Williams is charged with second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He is in jail on a $600,000 bond. Police say he pleaded guilty to theft of property back in 2002.

The victim’s stepfather, Willie Taylor, said he wants justice for his step-daughter.

“He took away my everything. My daughter, my daughter. I hope he gets what he deserves,” Taylor said.

Taylor said Moore leaves behind two children, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old.

“She was something like an entrepreneur. She made soap. She did nails. She did everything to try to come up so her kids would have a good life,” Taylor said.

Moore’s family said the two had been dating for a few years but she never spoke of any major issues.

Just 24 hours after Moore’s death, Memphis police were back at her home for another crime.

Moore’s stepfather said her house had been ransacked. Several items had been stolen, including four of her televisions as well as her security cameras.

“I had the door locked. I made sure it was locked,” Taylor said.

It’s still unclear who broke into Moore’s home.