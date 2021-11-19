MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Frayser was reportedly captured in Detroit Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service says agents arrested Edwin Bailey for the shooting death of Richard Warnadoe.

Warnadoe was reportedly shot to death on November 9, in the area of Winston Drive just north of Watkins. The marshals say a warrant was issued for Bailey’s arrest the same day.

According to the marshals, agents learned that Bailey had fled to the Detroit area. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force coordinated with the marshals office in Detroit to take Bailey into custody.

“This success was achieved by our strong relationship with the Memphis Police Department, as well as our peers in Detroit,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement released Friday.

The marshals say Bailey was arrested without incident. He has been charged with first degree murder.