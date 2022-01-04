MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has died and a woman is injured after a massive overnight house fire in Frayser on Tuesday, officials say.

Firefighters were called out to a home on the 3100 block of Range Line Road around 3:30 a.m.

One male fire victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where later died.

A woman was treated on the scene for her injuries of hand burns.

Firefighters on the scene told us that the fire began from a car in the carport of the residence. The car quickly spread the fire to the attic of the home.

When our photographer got to the scene, there were massive flames shooting out of the home while rescue crews worked to get the fire under control. The man’s brother said he learned about the emergency from a call he will not soon forget.

“It was a tough call when you hear their house is on fire and somebody’s hurt,” he said. “That’s a tough call.”

He also said it’s tough seeing a house the family has call home for about 40 years and keepsakes destroyed. The fire gutted a portion of the home with part of the roof caved in.

Over 40 firefighters were on the scene. They were able to extinguish the blaze 30 minutes later.

Police blocked lanes on Range Line but have since then been reopened.

MFD determined the fire as accidental.