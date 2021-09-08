Woman says Frayser apartment flooded with sewage again, after WREG investigated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was forced out of her home at the Renaissance Apartments in Frayser after she says the conditions became uninhabitable.

“It has been a total nightmare,” Eboni Dean said, describing the last 10 months.

The cause of frustration? It’s the plumbing.

“It’s very frustrating to not be able to live in peace to not know what day I’m gonna walk through feces, what day I’m gonna have to walk through sewage, what day I’m gonna have to throw away other things,” Dean said.

Dean previously spoke with WREG about this issue back in June and told us this week her apartment flooded for a fifth time in nearly a year.

“No one should have to go through this not even the least of it. They should not have to go through this,” Dean said. “We’re human beings. Fix the plumbing problem at renaissance estate. Fix it.”

WREG went by the apartment office for answers about why this keeps happening.

They responded with, “…we’re not allowed to talk to the media…”

In the statement an employee gave, she said they are addressing the issue and advised we contact the owners of the property.

As for Eboni Dean, she hopes others will be able to learn from this unexpected life lesson.

“Just be careful where you move, make sure you read the reviews of a place. Travel up for the place more than one time and stick up and know your rights as a tenant.”

WREG reached out the property owners and they said they are addressing the plumbing issues. They have made several efforts to compensate Dean for her troubles.