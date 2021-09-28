Four teenagers arrested after South Bluff vehicle break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— On Monday night, Memphis Police responded to a theft call outside the South Bluff Apartments. Police said that ten vehicles had been broken into, and that numerous items were taken from the vehicles.

Officers received a call from one of the victims, saying he was tracking his iPhone 7. Police followed the phone location to the 1000 block of Breedlove, to the April Woods Apartments.

When police arrived, they knocked on the door of an apartment where they believed the iPhone was located.

A woman answered the door, and she gave consent to search her property. When police entered, they checked the back bedrooms and located four teenagers.

Officers said they noticed, in plain view, a Glock 19 pistol on a windowsill and an AR pistol leaning against a bed sticking out of a backpack. Lynn Ayers and Tamia Holmes were among the teenagers detained.



The four teenagers were detained for further questioning. While police were investigating the scene, the victim from the South Bluff Apartments called his missing phone. It was in the hands of Ayers’ 12-year-old sister.



The girl later said in a statement that her older brother, Lynn Ayers gave her the phone.

Upon further inspection, police found a social security card reported missing by one victim and car key belonging to another. Police said the key belonged to a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was parked outside the apartment.

Police said they inspected the vehicle and found even more stolen property inside.

Police said that Ring camera footage provided to investigators showed four people walking in area of the break-ins during the same time frame. Police noted that all four teenagers were wearing the exact same clothing as the people on video.

Police also said that the Glock 19 was modified to be a fully automatic weapon.

Two out of the four accused were underage. Lynn Ayers and Tamia Holmes have been charged with several counts of motor vehicle burglary and Ayers has been charged additionally with possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.



Ayers currently has a $25,000 bond. Holmes’ bond is set at $25,000 as well. Their court date is set for September 30.