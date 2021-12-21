MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four men who stole thousands in clothing from a Southeast Memphis store last week.

Police say officers responded to an alarm call at Hibbett Sports at 7014 Shelby Drive early Friday morning where they found the storefront smashed in.

The complainant reviewed surveillance camera footage and told police that a black four-door Infiniti backed through the store’s front entrance and the suspects entered the store and took various clothing items totaling $12,000.

Investigators say the men wore dark clothing and gloves and one of them also wore a light blue Nike jacket.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.