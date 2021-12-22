MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four men were arrested last week after police say they were operating a chop shop in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in Memphis.

On Friday, December 17, detectives with the SCORPION Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and CAT 1 received information about a possible stolen Dodge Charger at a dealership on Covington Pike.

When investigators arrived, they observed the vehicle being towed away. Upon further investigation, detectives determined that the car was towed to the 2300 block of Kimball.

Detectives found the Dodge Charger at 2364 Kimball and saw various car parts scattered throughout the property, consistent with an active chop shop.

Property owner Jerrin Bacchus, 32, opened the gate and let officers onto the property. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the location.

While searching the property, officers found five verified stolen vehicles and one unverified/possible stolen vehicle including:

A 2010 silver Infiniti G37 that was stolen out of the Appling Farms area.

A 2010 blue Infiniti G37 that was stolen out of Lebanon, TN.

A 2020 blue Dodge Challenger 392 that was stolen out of Schiller, IL.

A 2011 white Honda Accord that was stolen out of the Tillman Station area.

A 2001 multicolored Chevy Silverado that was stolen out of the Ridgeway precinct area.

A 2018 dark gray and black Dodge Charger SRT Unverified/Possible Stolen

Bacchus, 23-year-old Jeremiah Bell and two other men were arrested.

Jeremiah Bell (left) and Jerrin Bacchus (right)

Bacchus was charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000 and four counts of theft of property $2,500 to $10,000.

Bell is facing multiple charges including theft of property $10,000 – $60,000, four counts of theft of property $2,500 to $10,000, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of burglary tools, registration or licensing requirement identification requirement to wit: Locksmith License and evading arrest.