MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people in West Memphis, Arkansas were indicted by a federal grand jury on human trafficking charges.

State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman did not release the names of the four people indicted when he made the announcement Monday, but his office confirmed that the defendants are the same people identified by West Memphis Police in a rape and sex assault case earlier this year: Ricky Gaines, Victoria McClure, Bryan Donaldson and Randle Blair.

The investigation began Jan. 9 of this year after a 17-year-old girl with no identification was found walking around the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in West Memphis, asking for help.

The girl told authorities she was from Phoenix and had been taken to West Memphis to work as a prostitute. She said she’d been sexually assaulted.

State prosecutors have already charged four people, Chrestman’s office said — two men were charged with multiple rape counts; a third man with multiple rape counts, kidnapping, and trafficking; and a woman with kidnapping and trafficking.

Crittenden County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Snell said in a release that those state charges would be

dismissed once the federal charges were imposed.

“We may have saved someone’s life,” Snell said of the investigation and arrests.

Chrestman said subpoenaed text messages from the accused traffickers revealed they were planning to send another woman to West Memphis, saying “We have another girl … .”