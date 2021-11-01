MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are dead after a head-on crash on Walnut Grove in the Shelby Farms Park area.

Police said early Monday morning that a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes hit two vehicles. One of them caught fire.

Four people died at the scene. A fifth person was taken to Baptist Hospital and has been downgraded from critical to non-critical condition.

A crash investigation is underway, and that’s slowing traffic on Walnut Grove between Farm Road and Germantown Parkway. You should take Wolf River Boulevard as an alternate route.

