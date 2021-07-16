Former ‘Survivor’ cast member pleads guilty to assault, gets probation

Silas Gaither

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown man who was a cast member on the CBS show “Survivor” pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of aggravated assault, the district attorney’s office said.

Silas Gaither will serve six years of probation and cannot have contact with the victims. He may travel for employment purposes to 10 states in the Southeast as well as to his family farm in Mississippi. 

He was originally charged with three counts of rape, as well as sexual battery and aggravated assault for incidents involving two women — one in Germantown and one in Memphis. 

Gaither had a hearing scheduled for Friday morning. When WREG showed up to court, we were told he was granted an advance to plead guilty a day earlier.

One of the victims said in a text message: “I don’t think he got what he deserved but thankful for no trial.”

