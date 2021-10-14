MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former chief and a former secretary for a volunteer fire department in Red Banks, Mississippi, were arrested after they were indicted on embezzlement charges.

Mississippi audtor Shad White announced the arrests Thursday.

Mark Hanna, the former chief, is accused of using nearly $3,500 in department funds to purchase farm and lawn equipment, and to make a payment on his house, the state said.

Linda Mannon, former secretary for the department, allegedly issued more than 100 department checks totaling more than $30,000, to herself.

Hanna and Mannon turned themselves in at the Marshall County Sheriff’s office Thursday. Bail has not been set.

White’s office said they will face up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted.

The funds allegedly were embezzled between October 2015 and February 2019. The state began investigating when Marshall County officials noticed accounting discrepancies at the fire department and filed a complaint.