MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools announced Thursday it will partner with former Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong to review safety and security protocols, a week after a shooting inside Cummings K-8.

That shooting injured a 13-year-old during a fight. He is expected to recover. His father has met with the family of the alleged shooter, also 13, and has asked for forgiveness.

SCS Superintendent Joris Ray and the Shelby County Schools Safety and Security team met Thursday to assess district safety protocols.

Ray also said the district is revisiting a 2019 proposal to establish a “peace force” of officers in schools.

Armstrong is currently the director of security at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He will retain that position while working with SCS.

After Armstrong’s review of safety protocols, he will be tasked with training staff.

“Gun violence must end in our communities,” Ray said.

