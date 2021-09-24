Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to official misconduct

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lt. Eric Kelly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police officer who had been charged with official misconduct has now pleaded guilty.

Eric Kelly, 50, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a homicide suspect he was investigating in 2018. The district attorney’s office says Kelly used city funds to take the woman out of town with him on an investigative trip.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Kelly has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of misconduct. The district attorney’s office says Kelly has been placed on judicial diversion for a year.

Kelly was indicted on three felony counts of misconduct last year. The district attorney’s office assigned a senior prosecutor to review every closed case Kelly had worked. The prosecutor reportedly reviewed 169 cases, but the district attorney’s office says the prosecutor found “nothing questionable or concerning about the strength of the cases or the validity of the convictions.”

Earlier this year, Kelly was hit with new charges after a woman accused him of stalking and harassing her.

Kelly retired from the Memphis Police Department at the rank of lieutenant in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Collierville Kroger shooting: Father says son remembers hearing ‘pop sounds’ before getting hit

Collierville vigil

‘We are here to help:’ Neighbors of suspect in Collierville Kroger shooting say they’re shaken but united

WFLA Now: Brian Laundrie Manhunt Spurred by Federal Arrest Warrant Following Gabby Petito's Homicide

Search continues for Brian Laundrie as FBI issue arrest warrant for fiancé of Gabby Petito

Regional One hospital provides updates on victims in Collierville Kroger shooting

More News