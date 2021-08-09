Former Memphis officer in police misconduct case now charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired Memphis Police officer charged with official misconduct is facing new charges, accused by an ex-girlfriend of stalking her.

Eric Kelly was previously accused of having a sexual relationship with a suspect he was investigating. He continues to report to court for official misconduct charges in that case.

In June, a woman filed a police report stating she “has not spoken” with Kelly since they broke up years ago, but claimed he’d been talking about her. She says she “asked him to stop,” and he responded, “I’m not done with you yet and I’m not going to stop until I’m finished.”

The woman said she was “in fear of her life” because she doesn’t know his plans or “where his mind is.” She also stated he “made threats via facebook to MPD on exposing coworkers in an unknown nature.”

Kelly was charged with harassment and got out on a $5,000 bond.

Then days later, the victim reported Kelly started contacting her family and “uploading old pictures of her.”

He was arrested again, this time for stalking and violating bail conditions. He is “prohibited from harassing, contacting or otherwise communicating with victim either directly or indirectly.”

We were told by someone close to the victim that she is unwilling to talk, and that she “doesn’t want anyone contacting her.”

As for Kelly, we called the number on the report and left him a message but haven’t heard back. He was released on his own recognizance.

Kelly has entered a not guilty plea for the official misconduct charges.

MPD internal investigators said he had a sexual relationship with a woman who was reportedly tied to a murder he was investigating.

WREG uncovered internal documents stating Kelly took the woman on a work-related trip, had pictures of her posing with his guns, gave her money and helped get her a job as a stripper.

Kelly retired in the middle of the internal investigation and collects a pension.

He is expected back in court later this month.