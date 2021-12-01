COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen is facing domestic violence and vandalism charges in Collierville after an incident with his wife on Sunday.

His wife Desiree Allen told police she moved out of their home after a change in Allen’s behavior.

Collierville Police say he went to her new apartment after he called her and accused her of not letting him see their children.

Police say Allen banged on the door but his wife refused to open the door. He left then came back and broke the door frame to get in.

The couple argued and police say Allen physically confronted his wife, took her phone, and threw it in the toilet. They also say she fell during the argument and suffered a minor knee injury.

Allen was taken into custody without incident.