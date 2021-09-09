Former fireworks factory in Cordova may be added to Superfund cleanup list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former fireworks factory that operated in Cordova during World War II may be added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund Priorities List.

Sites on the Superfund list pose significant human health and environmental risk due to contamination, the agency says. Those with the most risk are prioritized to receive federal funding for cleanup, to return blighted properties to productive use.

The proposed Superfund site in Cordova was home to National Fireworks, a former manufacturer of flares, grenades, bombs and large caliber rounds for the United States Army and Navy from 1942-45.

The 260-acre site is bordered by Macon Road on the north and Gray’s Creek to the east. It was redeveloped as an industrial park in 1986.

The EPA said chemicals were mixed and burned at the site during its period of operation. Metals and chlorinated solvent contamination were identified in the soils and groundwater on the site, and contaminants were found at an adjacent property undergoing cleanup, the agency said.

Once the National Fireworks site is listed on the NPL, the government will begin a comprehensive study and cleanup work, EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator John Blevins said in a news release.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to increasing funding and working with Congress on the bipartisan infrastructure deal to provide the Superfund Program with the resources it needs to address a backlog of sites awaiting cleanup, as well as additional sites in need of cleanup,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said. “By adding sites to the Superfund NPL, we are helping to ensure that more communities living near the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination have the protection they deserve.”

A total of 13 sites have been proposed as additions to the EPA’s Superfund list. The National Fireworks site in Cordova is the only site located in the Memphis area or Mid-South region. There are 10 Superfund sites in Shelby County listed in the EPA’s database.

The EPA says the program is credited for significant reductions in both birth defects and blood-lead levels among children living near sites, and research has shown residential property values increase up to 24 percent within three miles of sites after cleanup.

For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund