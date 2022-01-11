MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with assaulting an elderly man in his care.

James Thomas, 23, worked for Cj Loving Care Home, an agency that sends people to homes to help care for the elderly or disabled.

Police say the victim is over the age of 70.

His sister noticed his eyes were swollen and black when she visited him.

Police say Thomas was trying to give the man a bath and the victim started to fight with him. They say Thomas punched him in the face.

Both of his eye sockets were fractured.