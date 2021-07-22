Flat tire stops suspect after drive-by shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man in a stolen Camaro used an AR-style rifle to open fire on a North Memphis house, then fled from police until he was stopped by a flat tire.

One person was shot in the calf and taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

James Thornton, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, auto theft, evading arrest and other charges.

Police say some friends were sitting on the porch of a house on Decatur Street on Wednesday when a white Camaro convertible drive by.

Several shots were fired, and 11 rounds hit the area around several vehicles and apartments, police said.

An officer in the area tried to stop the car, but the suspect drove over a curb at TM Henderson and Danny Thomas. That caused a flat tire and the car came to a stop.

Police say they saw Thornton get out of the Camaro, which they later determined was stolen, and run away carrying a 5.56 cal. rifle before he was caught.

Thornton is a convicted felon not allowed to possess the weapon, police said.