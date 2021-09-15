Five guys employee shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following a shooting overnight in East Memphis off Ridgeway road. Police said the person shot and killed worked at a nearby restaurant .

This shooting happened few blocks down from Saint Francis Hospital. Police responded to a shots fired call at Five Guys restaurant just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man near the dumpster outside who had been shot twice. Police believe he was an employee of Five Guys.

He was transported to regional medical center where he later died. Police detained two people who they think were involved – at least one of them is a juvenile.

Police spent several hours collecting evidence in this shopping center. Police put up crime scene tape around the parking lot while searching for any clues to this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

