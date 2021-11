MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Guests at the Hyatt hotel in east Memphis had some tense moments Friday morning when the sixth floor had to be evacuated because of a fire.

WREG was told a mattress caught fire.

This location is off Ridgeway Road and Park Avenue, right next to St. Francis Hospital.



No injuries were reported, and everyone has been allowed back inside.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.