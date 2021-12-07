MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A convicted felon has been sentenced to 105 months in prison for possession of a firearm after he was convicted for domestic violence, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

On June 13, 2020, the victim reported to Memphis Police that she and 29-year-old Jenico Burrus were arguing on Eastwind Drive when he pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her.

According to Joseph C. Murphy, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, when police showed up, Burrus ran through an apartment complex, jumped over a fence, and threw the gun in the parking lot. He was later found hiding behind a building.

Police recovered a Glock .45 caliber pistol with one live round in the chamber and 6 rounds in the magazine.

Because of his previous convictions, Burrus was prohibited from having firearms or ammunition in his possession.

Prior to his arrest, Burrus had an outstanding warrant for domestic assault with bodily harm, two felony convictions for aggravated assault in 2015, and two convictions for misdemeanor domestic violence in 2013.

On December 3, federal prosecutors sentenced Burrus to 105 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release since there is no parole in the federal system.