FedExForum recommends masks for all guests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedExForum is following CDC guidance by recommending masks for all guests indoors, the downtown Memphis arena announced Wednesday.

The changes begin this weekend with the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bluff City Classic.

Several other entry policies put into place in November 2020 remain in effect, including mobile ticketing, contactless transactions at concession stands and an enhanced bag policy.

FedExForum said the policy is “subject to change with shifts in public health guidelines.”

