FedEx has seen countless flights since the company’s launch back in 1971. After all this time, they’ve never had black women lead a flight crew, until now.



Captain Tahirah Brown and First Officer Diana Lugemwa made history recently, as the first female African Americans to pilot a FedEx aircraft.

That flight happened back in June during a trip from Memphis to Atlanta. That flight also happened to be Legumwa’s first with FedEx. Less than one percent of the world’s pilots are black women. Both of these pilots hope to inspire others to soar with them.