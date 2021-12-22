MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial symbol is being removed from a landscape of Memphis.

President Biden signed a bill into law yesterday that will remove the name of Clifford Davis from the Federal Courthouse Downtown.

Davis was a judge in the 1920’s and in the 1940’s became a U.S. Congressman representing Memphis.

But he was also a segregationist and member of the Ku Klux Klan

The current U.S. Congressman from Memphis, Steve Cohen sponsored a bill to remove Davis’ name. The bill passed congress with bipartisan support

The building will now be named exclusively for Odell Horton, the first Black federal judge in western Tennessee.

Another symbol of racism was removed from Memphis four years ago. The statue of Confederate army general Nathan Bedford Forrest was hauled away from Health Sciences Park in the Medical District in December of 2017.