MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – While police are investigating after a man was carjacked on Christmas Eve, the victim’s father wants justice.

Police say the carjacking happened around 6 a.m. at a gas station at Chelsea and Thomas while Octavious Crutchfield was fueling up before work.

Investigators say two men with guns, one armed with an assault rifle, came up to Crutchfield and took the 22-year-old’s keys, cell phone and $200 in cash.

Police say the thieves jumped in his Hyundai Sonata and sped away followed by a white Nissan Altima they allegedly came in.

William Crutchfield, Octavious’s father, said the incident made Christmas very somber.

“He was kind of distraught, feel bad, car taken, money taken but I told him the best thing that came out of it, they let him live,” Crutchfield said. “Money you can replace. Cars you can replace. Life you cannot replace.”

Investigators are still looking for the carjackers. They posted video and pictures of two suspects on social media along with a picture of a white Nissan Altima.

Suspect vehicle – White Nissan Altima

William Crutchfield hopes the images lead to arrests. He says his son works hard for what he has and wants the thieves to face justice.

“Young people just wild, wild kids. They’re not men,” he said. “They’re still kids and they just wild. No home training… I tried to bring my kids up the right way but every parent’s not the same.”

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.