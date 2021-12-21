MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after Brighton police said he got into a fight with his son during a Freedom Prep basketball game.

On Dec. 20, Brighton police said coach Bwerani Johnson, is facing charges after he struck a player, who happens to be his son, in the head multiple times, threw him into a chair and dragged him by the hair towards the locker room.

Police also said once the player returned to the court, he was holding his stomach like he was in pain.

Johnson reportedly stated that his son was upset and walked off the court. When Johnson’s son refused to return to the basketball court, Johnson lost his temper and struck the child, according to police.

Johnson told police he became upset because “a college was at the school to watch his son play, and he was throwing it all away.”

Bwerani Johnson has been charged with domestic assault.