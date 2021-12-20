MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault after police say he fired shots in a motel room with his children inside.

On August 17, police responded to Budget Host Motel on Airways Boulevard where a woman reported that she and the father of her children got into an argument. According to the affidavit, the woman said that David Jones, 36, became upset and attacked her. She reportedly put him out of the motel room.

MPD said when she looked out of the motel room window, Jones fired several shots from a .32 caliber into the room, which all six of the woman’s children were inside. The children’s ages ranged from one to 15 years old. No injuries were reported.

The police also reportedly located nine previous reports and two arrests between the Jones and the mother of his children.

Jones is expected to appear in court on Monday morning (Dec. 20) for the seven charges.