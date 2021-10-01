MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of the 13-year-old shot at Cummings K-8 is feeling fortunate he is still alive.

The victims father, Emory Hammonds, says there had been an ongoing feud between the two teens, which ultimately caused them to fight on Thursday morning, but he did not know the specifics.

During the altercation, his son ended up being shot in the abdominal area. The bullet did not leave any permanent damage and doctors were able to save his life.

Hammonds says his son could be released from the hospital Friday night.

Following the incident, Hammonds is considering have his son transfer schools but says he does not harbor any hatred toward the 13-year-old accused suspect.

“It’s about love, it’s about reconciliation, and I want God to show them grace,” Hammonds said. “Thank God my son is alive, grace and mercy. I want to see that same grace and mercy flow to the other child, the shooter. God is a god of second chance and I think we need to be. I think we need to be a people of second chances.”

The teen who admitted shooting Hammonds’ son has been arrested and is now charged with attempted first degree murder.

Next week, Shelby County Schools is planning on organizing a meeting with both families.