MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to a crash overnight on Wednesday on Riverside and Interstate 55. They found one person at the site of the crash. The driver hit a pole and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-55 and Riverside overnight
