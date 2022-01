MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an early morning crash on I-240 Thursday.

The deadly crash happened just before 4 a.m. on I-240 between South Parkway & Norris Road.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another crash victim was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

The crash caused lanes on I-240 to be completely blocked on Thursday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.