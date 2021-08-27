Fatal accident crashes into Nutbush home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to a wreck early Friday morning in the Nutbush area. A driver lost control and crashed into a home, causing significant damage. One fatality was reported on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was the only one injured. The homeowner was not harmed in the crash.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

