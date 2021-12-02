MEMPHIS, Tenn.– St. Jude announced Thursday its Heroes have hit the $100 million fundraising milestone ahead of their Memphis marathon this Saturday.

This year’s St. Jude marathon is in person once again after going virtual last year due to COVID, making this year’s event as important as ever.

“The pandemic didn’t stop kids from getting cancer folks and we have to remember that,” said ALSAC President Rick Shadyac.

St. Jude said there will be more than 17,000 runners hitting the streets and running a race to save lives– including Team “Hammer Strong.”

Dan and Lindsey Hammer will be running for their 11-year-old son Caleb.

Calab Hammer



They learned he had cancer after he complained of shoulder pain during a soccer game.

After the diagnosis, the next stop was St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“They removed his humerus and replaced it with a prosthetic so, but it could’ve spread and they caught it early on,” they said.

A journey some have just started, and others have yet to begin.

“Then we have final scans on December 17th so we’re hoping for some really good news for Christmas,” Lindsey Hammer said.

While they wait for those results, they’re giving hope to other families and making history in the process.

It’s something St. Jude hopes we all remember when thinking about what this weekend truly represents.

“The greater good for the kids of St. Jude’s research hospital, the greater good for our city of Memphis as we all try to recover from this pandemic,” Shadyac said.

You can bet team Hammer Strong will be out in full force this weekend.

Their team is made up of 54 members and has raised $30,000 to support the mission of St. Jude.