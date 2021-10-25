MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community leaders are calling for more outrage after a shooting in North Memphis ended the life of a 16-year-old and sent another to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night.

The family of 16-year-old Emmit Beasley says he was killed in a double shooting in North Memphis Saturday night. They say the other teen shot was a relative.

The family says what makes this worse is it happened during a funeral procession as they mourned another young life taken too soon.

Beasley is one of 25 children who have died violently this year, according to Memphis police.

That’s around 10% of the city’s homicides.

Stevie Moore with Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives says it doesn’t seem the community is as vocal with their outrage and concerned for our youth as they are with other issues.

“These our children that’s dying now so why our community so quiet,” Moore said. “Why we can’t come together and speak as one voice and say we are tired? I’m tired. I get calls from parents every day.”

It’s why he partners with various organizations for community walks.

He says they’re not just walking to walk.

“Then they ask me you think walking doing any good? I say we not just walking, we trying to change society. The walk is just to get more people involved,” he said.

Moore says it will take more involvement from everyone to save our kids and save another family this grief.

Police have not made any arrests at this time but say the suspects got away in a black Jeep.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have information.