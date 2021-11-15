MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified a woman who was found shot to death in a car and they are desperately seeking answers.

Police said the woman was found in a car on Print Avenue in Nutbush Thursday.

Speaking to WREG by phone, her sister Candace Parker identified her as 26-year-old “Jerriny Caples.”

“She didn’t deserve to die the way she did and the only thing we want is justice for my sister that’s it. We just want justice,” Parker said.

Her family wants people to know more about the person taken away from this community. They can’t understand who would do this and why.

“I would never think in a million years my daddy would be burying one of his children,” Parker said. “My sister was active, funny, loveable, loved kids, loved to be around her family. Loved to be around her friends. Everybody loved her.”

That love even prompted Jerriny to raise two of her nephews as her own.

“She raised them to be honest. Like I said my sister loved kids. She always wanted her own,” she said.

It was an opportunity taken from someone who meant so much to so many which is why her sister says her family won’t rest until they know who did this.

“My daddy need closure, her sisters need closure, her mama need closure. We just want closure. We just want justice for my sister that’s it,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Caples’ family cover her funeral expenses. You can donate here.

Police have not released any information about a suspect and say this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything that can help police find her killer, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.