MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more Monday about the victims involved in a shooting near Oak Court Mall Saturday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call near the mall Saturday evening around 6:20 p.m. after a man was shot and a child was injured.

Initially, police said two people had been detained, but Monday they told WREG they’re looking for one man who has not been arrested.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of 21-year-old Jayson Hill said her son died after he was shot while holding his 9-month-old son, Jaylen.

Jaylen suffered gunshot wounds too and is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Family members told WREG Hill had just picked up his son and had gone to the mall to go Christmas shopping.

Relatives have no idea why the young father would be targeted, saying he worked two jobs, he was a people person and knew everyone.

Hill’s mother said she’s waiting to hear back from detectives about the investigation, but hopefully cameras at the busy mall and surrounding businesses can provide clues.

The use of cameras to help investigators was a topic Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis recently talked to us about.

“We are looking at expanding not just the cameras the city owns but expanding our network into private sector cameras and exterior cameras on businesses as well. Also license plate readers to identify stolen vehicles,” Chief Davis said.

For the family of Hill and his young son, hopefully cameras or witnesses can provide the clue police need to bring them justice.

If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.