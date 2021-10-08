MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department, along with family and friends of a fallen officer held a balloon release Friday afternoon.

Officer Darrell Adams was killed last weekend. He was hit by an 18-wheeler while investigating an accident on I-40 in North Memphis.

Adams was with the force for a little more than five years.

His mother was on hand Friday and said she was overwhelmed by the support for her son.

She said Officer Adams was able to “live his dream”and after growing up in Binghampton, he said he was going to do better.

The balloon release was held at the Austin Peay precinct and skate park in Raleigh.